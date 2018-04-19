Thunder Evaluate Shooting and Fouls After Game 2 Loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder had several things go badly in their Game 2 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Poor shooting was one of them, as OKC connected on just 22 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, with the Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony going 0-for-14 in the final quarter.

Foul trouble was another issue, as center Steven Adams fouled out with just under three minutes left.

OKC head coach Billy Donovan addressed the shooting and Adams the fouls during the Thunder's off day on Thursday.

With the series tied one game each, it shifts to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 is Saturday night at 9:00 pm central time, with Game 4 set for Monday night at 9:30 pm central.