WildCare working to help wildlife injured in Oklahoma wildfire

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – While many families are struggling to pick up the pieces following a massive wildfire, officials say wildlife is also struggling to survive.

So far, the 34 Complex wildfire in Woodward County has burned 67,778 acres and is believed to be about 45 percent contained.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County is by far the largest blaze that firefighters are currently battling. It has already consumed 283,095 acres and is about 15 percent contained.

WildCare Oklahoma says it is going to do everything it can to help injured wildlife in the area.

“WildCare understands the people are really having a hard time with all of the devastation, so if anyone in the fire affected areas finds injured wildlife we will do our best to find transportation. We generally don’t offer this, however in special cases like this we want to be available for those in need,” WildCare posted on Facebook.

If you find injured wildlife in need, call WildCare at (405) 872-9338.

Warning: Following image may be disturbing to some viewers.