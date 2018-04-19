× Yukon man arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching drug court clients

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Yukon man is facing several counts of sexual battery following an investigation by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

In September of 2017, officials with the sheriff’s office received complaints from drug court clients who said 56-year-old Paul Compton was behaving inappropriately at his job.

Compton was a urinalysis specimen collector contracted by Innovative Care Solutions. Working for the company, Compton would collect urine specimens for drug and alcohol testing with the Canadian County Adult Drug Court. Clients in the drug court program are required to submit to weekly urinalysis testing as part of their agreement with the court.

The investigation into the allegations revealed that while working, Compton would say sexually explicit things to female clients. Over time, investigators say Compton would unlawfully touch private body parts of clients.

One of the victims told investigators that during a scheduled urinalysis, Compton entered the testing room and said, “Can I touch you?” and “Gawd, you turn me on.”

Authorities learned that several female victims reported that Compton groped their body and engaged in sexually explicit conversations.

Following a search warrant, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Computer Crimes Unit found multiple sexually graphic texts and photographs Compton had sent the victims.

“By dumping Compton’s phone and computer, we were able to substantiate several of the allegations made by the drug court clients, said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Investigators also allege that Compton physically pulled a victim’s blouse up and kissed her breasts, and groped another victim’s groin area through her clothing. Another victim alleged that Compton grabbed her hand and put it on his crotch.

Compton was ultimately arrested on five counts of sexual battery by a public employee or contractor.

“This is a classic case of someone exploiting their authority over another person for sexual purposes, and a perfect example of why this law exists,” West said.