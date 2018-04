OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma is praying for rain!

Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with advice for all of us after the hard freeze we had earlier this month.

How can you recover?

Assess damage, but be patient

Attend to damaged foliage from hostas and perennials

Feed with compost or gentle organic fertilizer

Prune out dead or damaged wood

Consider more hardy varieties for the future

