Ben Folds to join Oklahoma City Philharmonic for special event concert

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular musician is coming to the Civic Center Music Hall next month.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will host a special event concert featuring Ben Folds on Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Music Hall.

“We are thrilled to bring Ben Folds back to Oklahoma City. After selling out his last engagement with OKC Phil in 2011, it’s clear our community has a hunger for his creative approach to music-making and songwriting, and it’s that spirit of innovation we want to foster in our audiences at The Phil. An added bonus is that Alexander Mickelthwate, our Music Director Designate will conduct this concert, so it’s sure to be an exciting night not to be missed,” said Eddie Walker, with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Throughout his career, Folds has created pop albums, multiple solo albums and collaborative records.

Folds was recently named the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Tickets are available by calling (405) 842-5387 or online.