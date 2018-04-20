Boone Pickens Stadium to get massive new video board ahead of football season

STILLWATER, Okla. – While college football season is still several months away, Cowboy fans will be able to experience the upcoming season in style.

On Friday, Oklahoma State University officials announced that Boone Pickens Stadium will go through major improvements this year.

The stadium will soon feature one of the largest video boards at a college football-only stadium. The board, which will be located in the east end zone on the outside wall of Gallagher-Iba Arena, measures roughly 56 feet tall and 110 feet wide. It will also have the ability to show live action and full-screen replays at better than 1080HD resolution.

“This board not only modernizes the game day experience in Boone Pickens Stadium, but it also brings Oklahoma State to the forefront in this area,” said Athletic Director Mike Holder. “We have taken input from fans and I believe that adding a premium board like this is a game-changer for all of us who attend Cowboy football games.”

Officials say it will be the eighth-largest video board at a college football-only stadium and has the capability to be windowed into multiple screens that show video, stats, and out-of-town scores.

Work has already begun on the project. Installation of the board will take place in July and August 1 is set as the target date of completion.

“The recent trend is that video boards in college football stadiums are getting bigger and bigger, but what sets this particular one apart is the fact that it’s so close to the field,” said Daktronics’ Perry Grave, the manufacturer of the board. “This board is not on top of the upper deck, far away from the action. It’s much closer. The quality of the board, combined with its proximity to the field will give fans a much larger, brighter and better picture.”

The Cowboys will open the season on Sept. 1 when they host Missouri State.