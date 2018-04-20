Deer Creek teacher charged with attempting to engage in child prostitution

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma teacher is facing charges following allegations that he was soliciting sex from a minor.

Officials with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office say 44-year-old Jeramy Gregston has been charged with one count of attempting to engage in child prostitution and one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology.

According to an affidavit by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, agents learned that Gregston wanted to have sex with a minor. As part of the investigation, an undercover OBN agent posed as a 17-year-old girl. Gregston reportedly agreed to pay the girl $150 to have sex with him.

When he arrived at the meeting point, he was taken into custody. When interviewed by agents, Gregston confessed to speaking with a female, who he believed to be 17-years-old, and setting up the sex date.

At the time of his arrest in March, Gregston was a computer teacher and Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at Deer Creek High School.

The Deer Creek Public School District gave News 4 a copy of Gregston’s teaching contract. It shows he was hired as an emergency certified teacher last summer and passed the district’s background check, which came back with no violent criminal charges.

“I appreciate our law enforcement partners at the OBN for their work that led to these charges,” Attorney General Hunter said. “These are disturbing allegations and crimes against children are intolerable. My office remains dedicated to protecting Oklahoma’s children by assisting and partnering with fellow law enforcement agencies to ensure those who commit these types of crimes are held to account.”

Following his arrest in March, Deer Creek Assistant Superintendent Lenis DeRieux gave News 4 the following statement:

"The Deer Creek School District is deeply disturbed by specific allegations regarding a Deer Creek High School Teacher. While we cannot comment on the specifics of this case, I can assure you that the District’s top priority is to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all students. Deer Creek maintains an unwavering expectation that every employee conduct him or herself in a manner that honors education and protects children.

Deer Creek was just made aware of the allegations and has begun an investigation. Obviously, this is a serious situation, and the District is cooperating fully with law enforcement."

The State Department of Education is considering the suspension of his teaching certificate next week. So far, district officials say he has not returned to Deer Creek High School.