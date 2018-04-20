“I Can Only Imagine” declared official inspirational song of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A song that inspired a new hit movie has now been declared as the official inspirational song of Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin signed House Bill 3473 into law, which declares MercyMe’s hit song “I Can Only Imagine” the official state inspirational song of the Sooner State.

The declaration comes during the theatrical release of the locally-filmed blockbuster.

Filmmakers began shooting “I Can Only Imagine” in Oklahoma in 2016, employing more than 100 local crew members and casting thousands of extras.

“People are really, really friendly here. I had a really great time. It’s a great place to shoot a movie, actually,” said actor Dennis Quaid.

The movie was released in theaters earlier this year.

An official presentation of the signed legislation will be presented to MercyMe in front of a live audience during their concert at Frontier City on Saturday, April 21.