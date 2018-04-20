“I’m very involved with my culture,” Thieves steal metro man’s pickup with Native American regalia inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - One metro man is without his truck and wallet - and that's not all.

Cecil Gray woke up Thursday morning to find his ceremonial Native American regalia stolen, along with his pickup.

“I am half-Cheyenne and half-Kiowa. I'm a full-blood native and I'm very involved with my culture,” said Gray.

He says he uses his spare time to educate folks across the state about his Native American traditions.

“I came out about seven in the morning to leave and that's when I noticed my truck was gone,” Gray said.

He had his ceremonial garment locked in the back of his truck, along with his wallet.

“I have eagle bustles that I dance with and it took about eight years to get all the eagle feathers,” he said.

Gray said he couldn't believe it happened to him.

"I was in shock, of course, and I knew somebody stole it because no one else has access to my truck," he told News 4.

Gray's home surveillance video showed two people getting inside his truck and driving off. They allegedly used his cash cards at a Yukon gas station and a Walmart in Edmond, but that’s not all, according to Gray.

“Some online purchases at hotels, even Redbox, they went all out in just the few hours that they were able to,” he said.

Now, Gray said all he can do is pray for those who stole from him.

“I can go buy another truck, but I can't buy more regalia,” he said.

Gray said police have some strong leads on the possible suspects.