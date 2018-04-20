× Love’s donates $32k in gas cards to Oklahoma volunteer firefighters battling wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is donating $32,000 in gas cards to Oklahoma volunteer firefighters battling wildfires in the western part of the state.

“Of the countless stories we’ve heard of bravery and sacrifice in fighting the fires, we’ve also heard of volunteer firefighters using their own money to fuel the vehicles they use to battle the fires,” Love’s officials said.

The donation will give 32 volunteer fire departments $1,000 in gas cards to continue to fuel vehicles used to fight the fires and reimburse the volunteer firefighters for money they spend from their own pocket.

Love’s employees delivered the cards Friday to fire crews in Woodward, Oklahoma.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the multiple fires across western Oklahoma,” said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love’s. “Love’s has locations in the devastated communities and we are doing what we can to help the brave volunteer firefighters who are protecting Oklahoma families and ranchers.”

Employees at the Love’s Subway location in Woodward have also been providing meals over the past few days to feed crews.

“We are grateful to Oklahomans, communities and businesses in our state reaching out with their hearts, hands, and wallets to our region in a time of great need,” said state Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt. “The donation from Love’s is a generous gift to offer relief to our volunteer fire crews working tirelessly to save our fire-ravaged communities.”