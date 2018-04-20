× Man charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver is facing charges for a deadly crash that occurred late last month.

On March 28, emergency crews were called to an accident near Reno and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Joe Oliver was driving the white 2005 Sterling LT9 truck after delivering a container to a Coca-Cola business. Investigators say he left the business and still had the lift in the raised position, even though Coca-Cola employees tried to warn him about the lift.

The lift collided with the railroad bridge on May Ave., which caused the truck to fall into a car driven by Cathy Prather.

The affidavit states that Prather suffered injuries, which resulted in her death.

Investigators later learned that the truck Oliver was driving had a defective safety switch, which is supposed to warn the driver when the lift is in the raised position.

The affidavit claims that Oliver’s “driving behavior was careless and disregarded the safety of the safety of the other drivers and passengers in vehicles present at the collision scene.”

Oliver has been charged with one count of negligent homicide.