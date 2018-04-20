Oklahoma City police officer rescues dog trapped inside drainage culvert

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer rescued a dog trapped inside of a drainage culvert.

According to Oklahoma City police, Sgt. Holcomb was flagged down near S.W. 39th and Santa Fe Friday.

Police say the dog had been trapped for at least 24 hours.

But, thanks to the hard work of Sgt. Holcomb, he rescued the dog and carried it back to his patrol car, thinking it had a broken leg.

He then took the dog to the animal shelter for medical care.

The dog is now recovering and will hopefully soon find a forever home!