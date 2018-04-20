× Oklahoma State Fair announces lineup for Disney On Ice

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is just starting to feel like spring, but the Oklahoma State Fair is hard at work preparing its Disney On Ice lineup.

The Oklahoma State Fair will take over State Fair Park with rides, games and exhibits on Sept. 13 through Sept. 23. In addition to the festivities, guests can also see their favorite Disney characters come to life with Disney On Ice.

This year, Disney On Ice presents ‘Dare To Dream’ in the Jim Norick Arena. Organizers say visitors can see how far Moana will travel in an epic adventure with demigod, Maui, to save her island. Also, explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Cinderella and other friends as they overcome obstacles to make their dreams come true.

Disney On Ice will be held on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Disney On Ice tickets include outside gate admission if they are purchased on or before Sept. 12.

Tickets to the Oklahoma State Fair go on sale Saturday, July 7 at 10 a.m.