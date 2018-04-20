OSBI investigating allegations involving teacher in Oklahoma town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAOLI, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and student.

Officials with OSBI tell News 4 that the Paoli police chief contacted them about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.

Police requested that OSBI complete forensics on the teacher’s cell phone, and authorities say that pictures of children were found. However, we’re told they are not local children.

OSBI cannot release the identity of the teacher at this time, but says the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

We’re told the student involved in the allegation recently turned 18.