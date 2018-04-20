Pioneer Woman’s hotel opens in Pawhuska

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, announced her new hotel has opened in Pawhuska!

The 8-room hotel, called The Boarding House, is a renovated building in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“After a 9-month renovation, Ladd and I are thrilled to announce the opening of The Boarding House, an eight-room “cowboy luxury” hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The building was constructed in 1920 and originally housed ‘The Indian Silk Shop’ as well as ‘Curios and Pickens Ready-to-Wear.’ It later became a J.C. Penney department store, where some residents of Pawhuska still remember going to shop as a child. We are honored to breathe new life into this old gem and let its natural beauty shine. ‘The BH’ is ready to welcome new and returning visitors to our small town!” said Ree.

The hotel, which Ree and her husband Ladd Drummond renovated, is down the street from Ree’s restaurant, The Mercantile.

“We did launch briefly last week and our reservation system was overwhelmed, which caused us to pause reservations while we got everyone taken care of. So while lots of slots are already booked up, we’re booking through next March and there’s still plenty of availability,” said Ree on her Facebook page last week.

A website for The Boarding House has been created where guests can browse the different rooms.

Click here to view the website.