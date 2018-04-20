Police investigating burglary of Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly broke into an Oklahoma City business recently.

On April 17, officers were called to the Fastenal building, located in the 3100 block of S. Meridian Ave., after employee noticed that someone had broken into the business.

According to the police report, three men went to the front of the business and attempted to break the lock. When the lock held, the men allegedly ripped the tin off of the building to get inside the business.

A suspect allegedly used a wheelbarrow to move tools from the business to a vehicle.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance video from outside the business.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.