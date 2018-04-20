Police sergeant critically injured in freak horse accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cam Douglas has seen his share of danger.

He’s been a Marine Sgt., served overseas, an undercover narcotics agent and K-9 cop.

Who could have ever imagined a large, but friendly barrel horse would be his greatest threat?

"I'm a tall, chubby guy. My horse turned sharp. He went one way. I went the other. And I hit my head on the way down," said Douglas.

He hit his head on a steel rail, fracturing his skull, breaking his neck and a legend of other, critical injuries. The prognosis was bleak.

"My wife and family were told five or six days - I was not going to survive," Douglas told News 4.

Family and friends kept an around-the-clock bedside vigil, praying for a miracle.

After months in the ICU and rehab, though, Douglas somehow beat the odds.

He's now back to work as a police detective, and there is one mystery, in particular, he'd like to solve.

For months, he's visited fire stations and stopped at accident scenes, hoping to find the unsung heroes who saved his life. It was not until recently, he finally met the EMSA medics and firefighters who came to his rescue.

News 4 was there for the reunion.

"You guys are family. Different uniform. Different job. The first thing someone told me out of the ambulance was, he's off duty OKC PD, and that's when your heart sinks because you know it's somebody who wears a uniform, someone who watches your back when we take care of other people," said EMSA paramedic Donald Wood.

Everyone acknowledges Douglas is a walking, talking medical miracle.

"I have to get back on the horse. That's what the movies say, so that's what I did," he said.

Back on the horse, living each day as a gift and thankful for the team of EMSA paramedics, firefighters and doctors who helped saved his life.