Police: Victim robbed at gunpoint after opening front door

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and stole his car.

On April 7, officers were called to an armed robbery at an apartment complex near N.W. 10th St. and MacArthur Blvd.

According to the police report, the victim said that he heard a knock at the door and opened it to find a stranger pointing a gun at him.

The alleged suspect told the man to step back, so the victim followed his commands and ended up in the bedroom closet.

“The [victim] stated he was in there about 15 minutes when he heard his car start up. [Victim] came out of the closet and peeked out the window to see his car gone,” the report states.

The victim says the alleged suspect also took his DVD player, a soundbar, his phone, wallet, television and video camera.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a blue hoodie and light gray or olive green pants.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of a man who may know something about the robbery.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.