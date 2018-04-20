× Team from KFOR accepts multiple awards from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters has honored KFOR with multiple awards for outstanding achievement in broadcasting.

During the ceremony, held Friday night in Tulsa, News 4 was recognized for “Outstanding Franchise Reporting” for its Pay It Forward series, which shines a light on Oklahomans who make a difference in the lives of others.

In addition, KFOR was honored for its outstanding work in the General News and Feature Series categories.

The association also recognized Channel 4 for its new graphics package and its award-winning website, KFOR.com.