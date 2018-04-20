× Teen shot in Bethany park overnight

BETHANY, Okla. – A teenager was shot in a Bethany park overnight.

Around 2 a.m., officials say a 17-year-old was found shot at Garrison Park, near N.W. 16th and Rockwell.

Police say the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

At this time, police are not sure if the teen was actually shot somewhere else and dropped off at the location, or if he was shot in the park.

Authorities are still investigating.

The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

