ADA, Okla. – Two Oklahoma children were injured after an explosion.

Around 6 p.m., two children in Ada, both around 9 years old, were reportedly playing with gasoline when there was an explosion, the Ada News reports.

Both children were injured.

A young boy was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital to be treated.

A young girl was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the children.