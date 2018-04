Barbara Bush’s funeral draws more than 1,000 mourners to honor her life

More than 1,000 mourners gathered in Texas on Saturday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty.

Bush, only the second woman in US history to have had a husband and son elected President, died Tuesday at the age of 92 at her home in Houston. She had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and decided against seeking additional medical help earlier this week after a series of hospitalizations.

Her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, grew emotional as he delivered remarks about his mother’s legacy. During his last visit with her, Bush said that he asked his mother what her feelings were about death.

“‘Jeb, I believe in Jesus and he is my savior,'” she told him. “‘I don’t want to leave your dad, but I know I’ll be in a beautiful place.”‘

According to Mrs. Bush’s wishes, the ceremony at the Bushes’ family church, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, was a very simple service. Her friend, Susan Baker, and presidential historian Jon Meacham also delivered eulogies.

Her husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush, was brought in and out of the church in a wheelchair by his son, former President George W. Bush. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were also in attendance at the funeral.

First lady Melania Trump was also in attendance at the funeral. Trump personally invited George Hannie, former White House maÎtre d’ in the Bush White House, and Buddy Carter, the current White House usher, who also worked for the Bushes, to join her at the service, according to her press secretary, Stephanie Grisham. Both of the men knew and adored the former first lady.

“Mrs. Trump knows how close they were and are to the Bush family,” Grisham said. “She wanted them to be able to attend.”

Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were also among the approximately 1,500 guests. Many of the women in attendance wore strands of pearls, which were a signature accessory of the former first lady.

President Donald Trump, who had clashed with the Bush family during the 2016 election, decided not to attend Mrs. Bush’s funeral to “avoid disruptions due to added security” and out of respect for the Bush family. While speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Trump extended his condolences and called Bush a “wonderful, wonderful person” and “a titan in American life.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he was headed to Mar-a-Lago to watch a feed of the funeral, and also tweeted a photo of Bush’s portrait that hangs in the White House.

Trump’s absence from Bush’s funeral is not uncommon for a sitting president. President Obama did not attend Nancy Reagan’s funeral in 2016 or Betty Ford’s funeral in 2011. President George W. Bush did not attend Lady Bird Johnson’s funeral in 2007.

Bush will be laid to rest at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, buried next to her daughter Robin, who died as a child from leukemia.

Barbara Pierce was born June 8, 1925, in New York. She met George Bush when they were teenagers and they were married in January 1945. As first lady, Bush took up literacy as a cause, raising awareness and eventually launching the nonprofit Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Armed with quick wit, Bush was a fierce defender of her family, but she also voiced her personal opinion even if it went against the Republican Party or her husband’s political positions.

When news broke that Bush had passed, tributes to the widely popular former first lady, who was a devoted mother and wife, came pouring in.

“Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother,” President George W. Bush wrote of his mother who earned the nickname “the Enforcer” for keeping order at home.

Trump ordered the flags lowered to half-staff this week in memory of Bush. On Friday, more than 6,000 people paid their respects to Bush, who laid in repose at St. Martin’s.

Bush is survived by her husband, George H.W.; sons George W., Neil, Marvin and Jeb; daughter, Dorothy Bush Koch; and 17 grandchildren.