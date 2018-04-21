× Child, teen killed and others injured after vehicles crash near Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – A child and teen were killed, along with several others injured, after two vehicles crashed Friday evening.

Officials say the crash happened near Broken Bow Friday around 8:20 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 78-year-old driver of the first vehicle, along with his 6 passengers, was traveling northbound on US 259 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. A second vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on US 259 and hit the first vehicle while it was attempting to turn.

OHP says the driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition with head injuries.

A 78-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy who were in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries.

A 7-year-old boy was treated and released.

Officials say another passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released. OHP says there was an odor of alcohol on the 26-year-old driver.

Officials says all seat belts were in use by those involved in the crash.