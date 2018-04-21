Crews battle church fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a fire at a church in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday.

Officials responded to the area near N.W. 19th St. and Meridian Ave.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the church when crews arrived on scene.

TAC 6: Vacant church fire at 2001 N Meridian. Heavy fire in sanctuary. No utilities to the structure. No injuries reported. Firefighters attacking the fire now. 5:28 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 21, 2018

No injuries have been reported.