Crews battle church fire in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 5:32 pm, April 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, April 21, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a fire at a church in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday.

Officials responded to the area near N.W. 19th St. and Meridian Ave.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the church when crews arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.