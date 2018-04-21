Explosion at Oklahoma home sends two children to hospital

ADA, Okla. – Two children were taken to the hospital after an explosion in Ada.

Fire officials say the two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were playing with gasoline under a car port at a home when the explosion happened Thursday evening.

“It was just loud, I was so scared, I didn’t know what was happening,” Neighbor Caitlyn Nail said.

Neighbor Penny Davis said she rushed to help the 9-year-old boy after hearing him scream.

“His skin was all off his body,” Davis told KXII. “We had to pour cold water over him and he was screaming.”

Fire officials say the boy was covered in burns.

“The hair was singed, the skin was like this from his face,” Davis said. “And it looked liked it just burned him, and peeled off of him.”

Deputy Fire Chief Joe Allen says the fire started when the boy used gasoline to light a small fire. However, when the boy poured the gasoline on the fire, it caused vapors from the gas to expand, causing the explosion.

“We had a flash fire that caused the explosion,” Allen said.

Allen says the 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

The 9-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital where he was being treated in a burn unit.

Fire officials say it is important to teach children the difference between tools and toys.

“Keep your gasoline cans and things you don’t want your kids playing with, especially when you’ve got younger kids around the house, keep them locked up in some place,” Allen said.

Officials say one of the family’s dogs died in the fire, and another one disappeared.