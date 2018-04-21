Former inmate at Oklahoma County Jail talks about witnessing former detention officer’s alleged contraband ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail says he witnessed Matthew McCoin’s alleged-contraband ring.

McCoin, a former detention officer, was arrested after he was caught smugging cigarettes into the facility and charging inmates up to $150 per pack.

Timothy Wright says he contacted News 4 because he wanted the public to know what he witnessed in the jail.

“I was sleeping,” said Wright. “We had just ate breakfast at 4, so I had just fallen back to sleep and the cell pops open. And I see the C.O. that actually popped the door open to let the other two inmates in.”

He says McCoin unlocked the door to his cell and let two other inmates in. McCoin allegedly told them to hurry.

“He just told them to hurry because it was about to be shift change,” said Wright.

He says the inmates had marijuana and tried to transfer it through the toilet with a makeshift rope.

“They had taken it and put in like the little coffee bags you get when you get instant coffee. They had it in a couple of those inside like an empty cereal bag,” said Wright.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s office say this alleged-incident is news to them.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to speak to this inmate,” said Mark Opgrande with the sheriff’s office. “We would prefer that the inmate who used to be in here would come to our investigators to talk to us before they went out and talked to the media. But, then again, hopefully this individual will be able to come in and speak to our investigators to tell us more of the story.”