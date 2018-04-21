More than 60 grams of meth found during cell search at Oklahoma prison

Rain moving in over the weekend to bring cooler temperatures
GRANITE, Okla. – More than 60 grams of methamphetamine were found at an Oklahoma prison.

According to officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, correctional officers discovered the meth during a cell search Thursday.

Officials say 61.4 grams of meth were found at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

“Great job getting this out of the yard, COs!” officials said on Twitter.