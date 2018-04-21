One person taken to hospital after accident between church bus, vehicle in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after an accident between a church bus and vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say the accident happened near N.W. 10th and Kentucky.

Police tell News 4 that 30 kids were on the church bus when the accident occurred.

No one on the bus was injured, but one person from the vehicle, who police say is a minor, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police believe the accident may have happened due to rainy conditions.

Authorities have not released other details at this time.