GUTHRIE, Okla. – The welcomed rain didn’t dampen the fun at the ‘89er Celebration Parade in Guthrie.

Though rain gear and umbrellas were plentiful, people still came out for the sights and sounds.

From majestic horses to marching bands, there was something for all ages to see and enjoy.

Event officials say the rodeo has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 28.