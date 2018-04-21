Rainfall aiding containment of two largest Oklahoma wildfires

OKLAHOMA – Rainfall is aiding firefighters’ efforts to contain two major wildfires in Oklahoma that have charred more than 350,000 acres.

Forestry officials reported progress Saturday on the two largest wildfires burning in western Oklahoma – the Rhea Fire and the 34 Complex Fire.

Rain will taper off Saturday with early indications of as much as 1″ on the 34 Complex Fire and greater than .50″ on the Rhea Fire, according to officials.

Officials said the Rhea Fire in Dewey County was nearly 30 percent contained Saturday. The blaze has charred about 452 square miles – nearly 289,000 acres. The 34 Complex fire in Woodward County is nearly 70 percent contained and has burned 97 square miles – nearly 63,000 acres.

An Oklahoma sheriff said Friday that authorities are investigating the possibility of arson in connection with one of the wildfires.

Dewey County authorities are also investigating a possible homicide case after a woman was found dead in her burned vehicle last Saturday, south of Seiling.

A second person died in a separate wildfire in the state late last week.