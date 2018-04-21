× River Trail Relay for runners, cyclists and kayakers set for May 20

OKLAHOMA CITY – The River Trail Relay for runners, cyclists and kayakers is coming to Oklahoma City in May.

Participants can test their skills and endurance on the trail and the water at the relay.

You can sign up as a team, or on your own and then be assigned teammates, and compete for the best time over three legs in the relay: a 5K run, a 12K bicycle ride and a short kayak course.

An individual can compete in a single event or in both running and kayaking, but not all three legs.

Registration is $35 per leg, and a ticket includes food and beverage the day of the race. Participants must use their own bicycle, but kayaks will be provided.

The River Trail Relay is held at RIVERSPORT Adventures in the Boathouse District at 800 Riversport Drive in Oklahoma City, and along the Oklahoma River Trails.

Advanced registration is required.

You can sign up here.