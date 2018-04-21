Softball tournament raising money for scholarships in honor of little girl killed in Moore tornado 

UPDATE: Tournament officials say the tournament will not be held Sunday, however, there will be a party at Buck Thomas Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. where they will continue to raffle items, have a concession and take donations.

MOORE, Okla. – A softball tournament being held in Moore is raising money in honor of a little girl who was killed in the 2013 Moore tornado.

Each year, the tournament, known as the “Play4Syd” Tournament, in honor of Sydney Angle, brings more than 100 softball teams to Buck Thomas Park in Moore.

There, they do all of Sydney's favorite things - play softball, dance to music and eat her favorite snacks like turkey legs and picklesicles.

The tournament's proceeds go to funding for softball scholarships.

Last year, the tournament raised enough money to give out eight, nearly $4,500 scholarships.

The tournament started Friday night, however, due to the much-needed rain on Saturday, teams were unable to play, resulting in a loss of money that would go towards scholarships.

Tournament officials aren't giving up, though. They say coaches, parents, players, friends and even people they don't know are helping to dry out the field so the tournament can continue Sunday.

The Moore Fire Department also stopped by the field to show their support!

They say that by 5 p.m. Saturday, those helping dry the field brought out rakes, brooms, pumps and leaf blowers.

Now, they're hoping to making up their loss from Saturday's rain on Sunday.

If you are unable to make it, tournament officials have listed several ways you can still donate.

If you'd like to learn more, you can visit the Play4Syd website. You can also purchase merchandise here.