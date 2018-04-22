Hero customer ambushes Waffle House killer, wrests away his assault-style rifle

As soon as he heard the gunshots, James Shaw Jr. bolted and hid in a restroom. But, he didn’t lose sight of the gunman.

And, the moment the shooter paused, police said, Shaw decided to ambush him.

The heroic act by the customer saved countless lives at a Nashville-area Waffle House, where a semi-nude gunman killed four people early Sunday morning.

“He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped,” said Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron. “So, he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled.”

Shaw suffered minor injuries in the melee, including cuts and an injured elbow.

“He is the hero here and, no doubt, he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and, then, tossing it over the counter and prompting the (gun)man to leave,” the police spokesman said.

Witness Chuck Cordero saw everything unfold from outside the Waffle House’s famously wide windows.

As he ran away, “I looked back and there was a gentleman wrestling with the gunman,” Cordero told WSMV.

“He was a hero,” he said. “Had that guy had a chance to reload his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant.”