Oklahoma City police investigate possible kidnapping
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a possible kidnapping in the northwest side.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said it was called around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday to the scene in the 3100 block of Grove Avenue.
Two boys were outside when they heard a car approaching. They, then, heard another boy yell to call 911 because someone was going to take him.
The two told police they saw the third boy pulled into a dark, four-door car and it drove off.
No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information, contact authorities.
35.467560 -97.516428