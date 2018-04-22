× Oklahoma City police investigate possible kidnapping

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a possible kidnapping in the northwest side.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it was called around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday to the scene in the 3100 block of Grove Avenue.

Two boys were outside when they heard a car approaching. They, then, heard another boy yell to call 911 because someone was going to take him.

The two told police they saw the third boy pulled into a dark, four-door car and it drove off.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information, contact authorities.