JENKS, Okla. – A body found has been found Sunday near Jenks High School.

According to Fox 23, the body was found at about noon on train tracks around North Birch and West F.

Police said the victim, an elderly man, had a gunshot wound and they are investigating the case as a homicide.

The man’s backpack and his cellphone were found with him at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.