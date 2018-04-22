Russ vs. Ricky: Who Will Prevail in Game Four?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jazz bested the Thunder in game three of the NBA Playoffs and Ricky Rubio got the best of Russell Westbrook.

Rubio recorded a triple double with 26 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. He became the first Jazz player since John Stockton (2001) to reach double digits in three statistical categories in a playoff game.

On the other side of things, Westbrook had a below average performance, finishing with 14 points (5-17 shooting), 11 assists, nine rebounds and eight turnovers.

Game four tips off 9 PM CT Monday in Salt Lake City.