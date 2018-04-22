She blamed genes for mysterious weight gain – until doctors found a massive tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A woman, who thought extra weight around her stomach was due to bad genes, was stunned to learn what was actually behind it.

Kim Turner lives Bloomington, Illinois and, three years ago, she noticed she was gaining weight. But, she couldn’t seem to lose it. She also didn’t have much of an appetite.

Turner knew something was wrong.

So, she sought medical consultation at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

It was there oncologist Dr. Ajay Maker discovered she had a massive, 20-pound tumor.

Maker performed a 3.5-hour surgery to remove the tumor last August.

The hospital said the tumor was so large, a staff member had to leave the surgery to purchase an extra-large container from a hardware store to transport the tumor to the pathology department.

Turner returned to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center on Friday to speak with media alongside Maker.

In a statement from the hospital, Tuner said: