× Update: Silver Alert canceled for 65-year-old woman from Seminole County

Update: The woman has been found by Norman police on Sunday afternoon near Lake Thunderbird.

Police said she is okay and her family has been notified.

—

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – The Seminole Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old Lois Dunn.

Dunn was last seen around noon Friday near Jefferson and Broadway. She was in a white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Oklahoma license plate: HVA584.

Dunn is described by police as a white female and approximately 5’3” tall. She was last seen wearing a red or pink khaki jacket.

Dunn is reported to suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease.

She often visits Norman and Wayne, Oklahoma.

If you have seen Dunn or have any information, contact the Seminole Police Department or a local law enforcement agency immediately.