Thunder Thrashed in Game 3 Loss to Jazz

OKC has been prone to slow starts in the series against Utah. Game three was quite the opposite. In fact, the Thunder found themselves with a double digit lead in the first half. But it would fade. And fast.

Russell Westbrook had a brutal night going five of 17 from the field and adding turnovers. Ricky Rubio had the kind of night Westbrook usually does. Rubio notched just the third triple-double in Jazz postseason history joining Willie Green in 1984 and John Stockton in 1991. Rubio had 26 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists in the win.

Steven Adams found himself in foul trouble yet again. He finished with just eight points in 26 minutes. Meanwhile the Jazz absolutely flourished. Derrick Favors, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert all finished in double figures for Utah.

Paul George had a solid night for the Thunder and tried to single-handedly keep the Thunder in it with a 23 point performance.

The final tally was 115-102 in favor of the Jazz as they take a 2-1 series lead. Game four is Monday night in Salt Lake City.