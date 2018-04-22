Why Du’Vonta Lampkin Left Oklahoma Early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On an October afternoon Du’Vonta Lampkin celebrated after slamming the school he originally chose for college, Texas.

He heard it all from Horn fans, and then battled back through suspensions to find Sooner success.

That’s all apart of growing up in the spotlight.

“It’s very tough,” Lampkin said. “It’s not easy, but at some point you have to wake up, grow up and learn that that’s the reason that you’re doing this or that.”

Finding success with Sooners took some time to locate.

Lampkin then embraced the legacy of his position within OU football.

“Tommie Harris, Jordan Phillips, Charles Tapper, just everyone in that position, I was like, I want that to be me,” Lampkin said. “Have the fans go wild. That’s a nice experience, and you can look back at it after the game like, man, I really did that. That’s a great thing.”

With success came a choice to turn pro.

During decision time Lampkin leaned on those closest to him.

“It was kind of a family decision,” Lampkin said. “I just felt like it was the right time. We just really thought it out, and just said, yea it’s time to go.”

Confident in his choice Du’Vonta then dig in for any negative blow back.

“When I made my announcement I just kind of backed off of social media because I knew there were going to be negatives,” Lampkin said. “I didn’t want to put myself in a place where I felt like I did something that I wasn’t supposed to do. I’m going to go with my first gut, so I didn’t really care about what anybody had to say.”

Once preparing for the pro’s began Lampkin could demonstrate how far he’s pushed himself.

“I got to show what people thought I couldn’t do,” Lampkin said. “They thought I couldn’t run, they thought I was slow, that I wasn’t athletic and I got a chance to prove to people that I could actually work hard and go get these things done.”

Whether it be Red River Rivalry school switching drama, or those that disagree with Lampkin’s choice to pursue the pros he’s heard a lot of outside noise during his college career.

Du’Vonta told me, “People can make you or break you.”

He’s had to be conscious of that as he’s matured as a man.

“I feel like, if you listen to other people they can keep you back, Lampkin said. “It takes a strong mind to keep on going. You’ve got these other people calling you all types of names. Telling you that you can’t do this, and that you can’t do that. It does take maturity to be able to get past that.”

In Norman, Nate Feken, News Four Sports.