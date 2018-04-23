Agents investigating two deaths in Washita County

BESSIE, Okla. – Agents are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Washita County home.

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 22, the Washita County Sheriff’s Office was called to 404 Seventh Street in Bessie on a report that someone was shot inside the home.

When emergency crews rushed to the scene, they found the bodies of 23-year-old Ciara Dawn Sloan and 27-year-old Tyler Scott Sloan.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the deaths, but say they are not searching for any suspects at this time.

At this point, it will be up to the medical examiner to determine the victims’ cause and manner of death.