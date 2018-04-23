Chickasha drive-in theater to show Oklahoma City Thunder game on big screen

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Oklahoma City Thunder fans will have the chance to watch their favorite team on the big screen.

The Chief Drive-In Theatre in Chickasha announced that it would show the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Utah Jazz on Monday night on the big screen.

Organizers say in addition to the game, visitors will be treated to a show by the Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers, Thunder Drummers and Rumble the Bison.

Entry is free, but outside food and drinks are not allowed. The concession stand will be open.

Guests can also bring a lawn chair to get a front row seat.

Currently, the Jazz has a 2-1 series lead. Game Four is Monday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.