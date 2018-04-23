Cooking with Kyle: Pineapple upside down cake

OKLAHOMA CITY – This super easy scratch recipe makes the perfect Pineapple Upside Down Cake. It may be baked in a 9″ round or square cake pan.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray cake pan.

Topping:

1/2 C firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 stick (4T) melted butter

1/2 t ground Cinnamon

1/4 t ground ginger

1 28oz can Pineapple rings

13 maraschino cherries

Melt butter. Whisk in brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger. Spread across bottom of cake pan. Place pineapple rings tightly together on top of butter/sugar mixture. Place cherries in center of rings and any remaining spaces

Batter:

3 T butter, room temperature

3/4 C sugar

1 large egg

1/2 t salt

1 3/4 t baking powder

1 t vanilla extract

1 1/3 C all purpose flour

1/2 C whole milk

Whisk together butter and sugar until thoroughly combined. Add egg and whisk until smooth. Add salt, baking powder and vanilla extract; whisk again until thoroughly combined. Alternately add flour and milk, whisking after each addition. The batter will be very thick and smooth. Using spatula, evenly spread batter over the pineapple and cherries.

Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Remove from oven; wait 3-4 minutes. Invert cake onto serving platter or plate. Wait 30-45 seconds before removing pan. Best served warm or at room temperature. Enjoy!