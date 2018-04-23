Death toll rises after van crashes into crowd in Canada Monday, driver in custody

TORONTO, Canada-At least 9 people have died, 16 injured after a van ran into a crowd of people in Toronto Monday morning.

Officials say the driver of the van is in custody.

Canada’s minister of public safety says it’s too soon to say whether the crash is a case of international terrorism.

Ralph Goodale tells reporters that police are still investigating to determine what happened and why in Monday’s incident in northern Toronto in which a van struck a crowd of pedestrians.

Goodale says Canada has not changed its terrorism alert level and he has no information that would suggest a need to do so.

This is a developing story.