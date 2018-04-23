Family, friends mourn loss of Oklahoma sisters killed in car accident

JENKS, Okla. – Family members and friends are mourning the loss of two Oklahoma girls who died in a car accident.

Authorities say 11-year-old Maddie Shrinivas and 16-year-old Hannah McCleery were traveling with four other people along Hwy 259 in McCurtain County when the driver tried to make a left turn.

While trying to turn, the vehicle was struck by another car.

Officials say Shrinivas and McCleery were killed in the crash, while the four other passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

This weekend, over 200 students in Jenks came together to honor their lives. McCleery was a student at Jenks High School and Shrinivas went to Jenks East Intermediate.

“I can’t imagine life without her so I just felt the need to be here and support everybody else,” Julian Clarke, a junior at Jenks High School, told KJRH.

Friends of McCleery say she ran track and loved to dance.

“There wasn’t a drop of hatred in her, she was a very nice person,” said Logan Kelly, a sophomore at Jenks High School.

Her younger sister, Madeline, was very involved at Redeemer Covenant Church.

“Madeline was kind of the glue that held those 6th grade girls together, she wasn’t the loudest one but she was kind of the leader of the group,” said Michael Wopsle, the Student Pastor at Redeemer.