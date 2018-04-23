Former assistant pastor pleads no contest to lewd acts with a child

DUNCAN, Okla. – A former assistant pastor at an Oklahoma church has pleaded no contest to felony charges.

In 2016, Jody Hilliard was arrested and charged with two felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

According to a police report, the 10-year-old victim told investigators Hilliard allegedly touched her private parts without clothes on and made her touch his genital area.

Hilliard served as assistant pastor for the First Baptist Church in Duncan for 26 years.

Several months later, he was charged with three more counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

In January, the defense waived Hilliard’s right to a jury trial.

According to court records, Hilliard pleaded no contest to the charges on April 17.

His formal sentencing will begin on June 20 in Stephens County.