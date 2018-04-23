Helmet camera give inside look of firefighters battling church blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY – A helmet camera, worn by an Oklahoma City firefighter, is providing a glimpse into the realities of being a firefighter.

On April 21, firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant church, located in the 2000 block of N. Meridian Ave.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring from the building. They were able to determine that the fire was coming from the church’s sanctuary.

As they opened the door, heavy smoke poured out of the building, making it difficult to see.

After searching through the nearly 2,800 square-foot sanctuary, crews were ultimately able to find the fire and put it out quickly.

The cause of the fire could not be determined, and the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the church.

Firefighters battled a separate blaze at the same church in December of 2017.