Juvenile dies following shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities say a juvenile is dead following a shooting in Lawton.

Around 6:20 p.m. on April 21, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 500 block of N.W. 3rd St. following a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sadly, investigators say the juvenile victim died from his injuries.

Following his death, the case became a homicide investigation.

At this point, Lawton officers are speaking with a person of interest in connection to the shooting. However, no arrests have been made.