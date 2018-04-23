Man caught on camera stealing woman’s wallet from inside her purse at local Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to track down a man who was caught on camera stealing a woman’s wallet from inside her purse at an Oklahoma City Walmart.

On April 17th, a woman shopping at the Walmart in the 1800 block of Belle Isle Blvd. reported her wallet stolen.

When officials reviewed surveillance video, they saw a man reach into the woman’s purse and steal her wallet while she was looking at jewelry.

Police have since released the surveillance video, hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.