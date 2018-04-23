Neighbors rescue Oklahoma woman from potential rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police were called to the 600 block of N.W. 121st Street on a call of trouble unknown. When they got there, they found a man lying down in a driveway.

"He had several injuries to his face, was bleeding from his head and seemed semi-unconscious,” said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

But, police quickly realized the man who appeared to be a victim was in fact a suspect. The victim was a homeowner on the street who said the suspect was part of a lawn crew that had done work at her house the day before.

She said “…they all did an excellent job and the suspect returned to her house the next day,” according to a police report. He “… asked if she wanted him to tear down the back fence.”

The victim said she had mentioned she wanted that done but, when she went into the garage to get him a hammer, he “grabbed her from behind” and “reached around and tried to rip her shirt off,” according to the report.

"He pulled down her pants, and she was able to fight fight him off actually and make enough noise that her neighbors heard and came to her rescue,” Morgan said.

The victim said her neighbor “punched the suspect with his fist multiple times causing him to bleed from his face,” according to the report.

You can see the injuries on his face in 29-year-old Nathaniel Williams’ mugshot.

Police said the victim was very fortunate she had help nearby and they have advice for anyone paying someone to do work at their home.

"Just be aware, be cautious," Morgan said. "If you're there by yourself and you're not comfortable in the situation, tell them to come back when there's somebody else there."

Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured.

The same cannot be said for her attacker who had to be taken to a hospital before being booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of attempted rape and assault and battery.